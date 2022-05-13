Plans to reopen the Harry Truman Dam Visitor’s Center are on the table following a meeting earlier this month.

According to the Benton County Enterprise, the US Army Corps of Engineers are planning for it to reopen on a limited basis due to unavailable funds to maintain the center full time.

The center has been closed to the public since the pandemic started in 2020 and it was rumored that due to lack of funds, it may not reopen at all.

New hours for the facility on the campgrounds at the Harry Truman State Park in Warsaw will be for weekends only, 9 to 4, including Monday’s that are a holiday.

Residents say they are upset with the opening plans, as the center is not only a welcome to Truman Lake but also a memorial to all the farms lost in the flooding to make Truman Dam.

Unlike Lake of the Ozarks, Truman Lake is managed by the US Government and officials say residents should contact their representatives to request more funds to cover operations at the visitor’s center.