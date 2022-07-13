No endorsement for lake area representative and congresswoman Vicky Hartzler of Missouri’s 4th District.

Former President Donald Trump saying on his new social platform Truth Social quote, “Hartzler doesn’t have the strength to take on the radical left Democrats.”

Hartzler currently has a slight lead in the race for the Senate Seat being vacated by Senator Roy Blunt, according to KCTV in Kansas City.

Other polls in the state however show former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and current Attorney General Eric Schmitt are leading.

The primary for the Republican Ticket is this coming August.