Tuesday’s Election Results Are In – Camden Sheriff Will Get Tax Increase

By

Election results from Tuesday are in and it’s a yes vote all across the board.

For Camden County, over 1,800 residents said yes to a tax increase for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

The department requested the increase after calls for service shot up nearly 60% over the past year.

It also comes at a time where Camden County was the lowest salaries for deputies anywhere in the state.

In Laclede County, voters also gave a yes nod to the Bond for the Public Water District # 1 and said yes to a one-half of one percent sales tax increase for storm water management and parks in the city of Lebanon.

The sales tax will replace the park tax levy, which was being charged on personal property and real estate.

130_PALL_Election_Summaryfinal
 Unofficial Results-8.3.21-Evening

