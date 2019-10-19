Turkey Barn Goes Up in Flames

It may not have been a Presidential pardon, but no livestock were injured when a turkey barn went up in flames in the Stoutland area. Firefighters from Tri-County, Mid-County and Crocker along with personnel from Mercy Ambulance responded on Thursday to a preliminary report of a vehicle fire involving a tractor in the 1700 block of Knight Road. Upon arrival, the tractor was fully involved inside the turkey barn which was about 25-percent involved. The fire was brought under control in a short time.