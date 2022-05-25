News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Turkey Season Up From Last Year – Miller County Sees Largest Takehomes

ByReporter John Rogger

May 24, 2022 , , ,

Final results are in from the Missouri Department of Conservation on this year’s spring turkey hunt.

Officials say hunters checked 36,251 birds from April 18 through May 8.

Miller County had the highest in the Lake Area with 601 birds harvested, followed by Camden County with 499, Benton County with 423, and Morgan County with 367.

The top counties in the state included Franklin with 798 birds harvested, Gasconade with 666 and Osage with 661.

The 2022 turkey harvest was up about 5% from the 2021 harvest.

