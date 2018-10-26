Turkey Thieves Hitting Iberia Area

Police in Iberia say a criminal is running afowl, and farmers and livestock producers should take notice. The statement was issued after routine patrols reported that several turkey carcasses were recently discovered on Mace Lane. Police say only the breasts are missing from the carcasses, so they’re sure the birds aren’t just falling off of transport trucks. Missing birds from a flock can affect a producer’s income and the overall health of the flock. Anyone with information about the alleged turkey thief, or thieves, in Iberia should contact the city police department.