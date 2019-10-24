Tuscumbia Man Accused of Sex Crime with Young Child

A 38-year-old from Tuscumbia faces a child-related sex charge in Miller County. Courthouse records indicate that Jerami David Smith is charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy—deviate sexual intercourse—with a person under the age 0f 12. The charge dates back to an incident which, allegedly, happened sometime on January 1st of 2018. Bond for Smith was set at $250,000 with added conditions of having no contact with the victim or unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 17.