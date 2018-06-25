Tuscumbia Man Arrested for Drug, Motor Vehicle Violations

A Tuscumbia man was placed on a 24-hour hold when the Highway Patrol allegedly caught him with drugs in his vehicle. 22-year old Calen Mummert was taken into custody just after 6:30 Sunday night in Miller County. The patrol says he failed to drive on the right side of the roadway, and that resulted in a crash. Other pending charges include possession of methamphetamine, operating a motorcycle without the proper endorsement, and three other motor vehicle violations.