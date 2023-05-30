Tuscumbia Residents Injured In Miller County Car Crash With DWI Charges

A one-vehicle accident shortly before 1:00 Tuesday morning on Midway Road north of South Outer Road-54 in Miller County sends two Tuscumbia residents to the emergency room.

The highway patrol report says it happened when 50-year-old Lester Boyer failed to negotiate a curve sending the pickup truck off the roadway before striking the ground and a rock, then coming to rest on its side.

Neither Boyer or his 16-year-old passenger were wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

They were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Boyer also faces pending charges of DWI involving serious physical injury, DWI with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle and other driving-related offenses.