Twelve of Fourteen Defendants Sentence in Morgan County Had Drug Possession Charges

Fourteen Offenders Sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections

Dustin G. Dunklee, Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that in Morgan County Circuit Court action in May of 2019 fourteen offenders were sentenced to terms of imprisonment in the Department of Corrections. The fourteen are:

1. Carrie R. Spader – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

2. Richard A. Russell – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7 years in DOC for an additional charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7 years in DOC for the Class E Felony of Unlawful use of a Weapon, 8 years in DOC on two counts of the Class D Felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and a separate 8 years sentence for the class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

3. Skyler W. Williams – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the three counts of the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

4. Tyler J. Akin – Sentenced to 2 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

5. Christopher E. Johnson – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with the preference for the 120 day drug treatment center.

6. Kenneth L. Lutjen – Sentenced to 8 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with the preference for the 120 day drug treatment center.

7. Justin T. Moore – Sentenced to 8 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

8. Bonnie B. Strutton – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

9. John K. Schanck – Sentenced to 4 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Resisting Arrest.

10. Angela D. Snapp – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with the preference for the 120 day drug treatment center.

11. Cyrus J. Cummings – Sentenced to 4 years in DOC for the Class E Felony of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender under RSMo 559.115 with the preference for the 120 day shock treatment.

12. Kevin Z. Snapp – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

13. Mark A. Kincaid – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for two counts of the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

14. Robert J. Hertel – Sentenced to 4 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

These cases were prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Dustin G. Dunklee and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Kinde & Derik Kinde, through the efforts of Mr. Dunklee’s staff members and the professional investigations of all law enforcement agencies involved.

Please direct all questions to Dustin G. Dunklee, Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney.