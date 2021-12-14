News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two Alderman Spots Remain Without Candidates In Camdenton

ByReporter Mike Anthony

No changes in candidate filing for various municipal positions in Camdenton.

Bonnie Black and Brendan West remain the only two candidates to this point, both, running for the two-year term in Ward-1.

The rest of the seats up for grabs…the two-year terms in wards 2 and 3, plus a three-year term for the special road district, have no candidates at this time.

The April municipal elections is set for Tuesday, April 5th of 2022.

 

****From the city:

Candidates Filing for Municipal Office for the April 5, 2022 Election

Filings to Date as of: December 8, 2022 @ 4:30PM

 

 

ALDERMAN WARD I – Two Year Term

*Bonnie Black

63 Wilkerson Avenue

 

Brendan West

109 Trail Ridge Lane

 

ALDERMAN WARD II – Two Year Term

 

ALDERMAN WARD III – Two Year Term

 

SPECIAL ROAD DISTRICT “R” – Three Year Term

 

 

*Indicates incumbent

By Reporter Mike Anthony

