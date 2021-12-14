No changes in candidate filing for various municipal positions in Camdenton.
Bonnie Black and Brendan West remain the only two candidates to this point, both, running for the two-year term in Ward-1.
The rest of the seats up for grabs…the two-year terms in wards 2 and 3, plus a three-year term for the special road district, have no candidates at this time.
The April municipal elections is set for Tuesday, April 5th of 2022.
****From the city:
Candidates Filing for Municipal Office for the April 5, 2022 Election
Filings to Date as of: December 8, 2022 @ 4:30PM
ALDERMAN WARD I – Two Year Term
*Bonnie Black
63 Wilkerson Avenue
Brendan West
109 Trail Ridge Lane
ALDERMAN WARD II – Two Year Term
ALDERMAN WARD III – Two Year Term
SPECIAL ROAD DISTRICT “R” – Three Year Term
*Indicates incumbent