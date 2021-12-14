No changes in candidate filing for various municipal positions in Camdenton.

Bonnie Black and Brendan West remain the only two candidates to this point, both, running for the two-year term in Ward-1.

The rest of the seats up for grabs…the two-year terms in wards 2 and 3, plus a three-year term for the special road district, have no candidates at this time.

The April municipal elections is set for Tuesday, April 5th of 2022.

****From the city:

Candidates Filing for Municipal Office for the April 5, 2022 Election

Filings to Date as of: December 8, 2022 @ 4:30PM

ALDERMAN WARD I – Two Year Term

*Bonnie Black

63 Wilkerson Avenue

Brendan West

109 Trail Ridge Lane

ALDERMAN WARD II – Two Year Term

ALDERMAN WARD III – Two Year Term

SPECIAL ROAD DISTRICT “R” – Three Year Term

*Indicates incumbent