Two Alleged Drug Traffickers Taken Into Custody

Two people accused of trafficking illegal drugs in the Lake Area are taken into custody in, apparent, separate incidents late this week. According to courthouse records, 22-year-old Alex Killy of Columbia and 58-year-old Jane Suggs of California, are both charged with one class-A felony count of trafficking drugs or attempting to do so. Killy, who was being held in the Miller County Jail on a $250-thousand bond, also faces a felony possession count. Suggs, who’s in the Morgan County Jail on a $300-thousand bond, also picked up a misdemeanor possession charge.