Two Area High School Bands to Perform at Governor’s Mansion Saturday

The public is invited to the Governor’s house this weekend. The annual candlelight tours and tree lighting ceremony are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Christmas Tree lighting will take place at 6pm Friday, with candlelight tours of the mansion to follow immediately afterward, lasting until 8pm. Additional tours will be offered Saturday morning from 10am until noon. In addition to the decorations inside the mansion, there’s also a new Christmas Village that’s been set up on the mansion lawn for visitors to enjoy. It includes a general store, candy shop, Santa’s house, and Santa’s workshop. Two area high school bands are slated to perform Saturday. Versailles will perform at 10:35am and School of the Osage at 11:45.