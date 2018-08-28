News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Two Arrested After Pursuit in Camden County

By Leave a Comment

Two people are in custody after a pursuit by the Highway Patrol in Camden County.  The incident began shortly after 1pm when troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle on Highway 5.  The driver slowed down to let his female passenger jump off, then sped away.  He eventually wrecked his bike and fled on foot before being taken into custody.  27-year old Kaitlin Boster and 34-year old Timothy Abraham, both of St. Louis, were arrested.  Boster faces charges including possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and resisting or interfering with an arrest.  Abraham was wanted by U.S. Marshals for a probation violation.  He faces several charges including resisting arrest, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and seven motor vehicle violations.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!