Two Arrested After Pursuit in Camden County

Two people are in custody after a pursuit by the Highway Patrol in Camden County. The incident began shortly after 1pm when troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle on Highway 5. The driver slowed down to let his female passenger jump off, then sped away. He eventually wrecked his bike and fled on foot before being taken into custody. 27-year old Kaitlin Boster and 34-year old Timothy Abraham, both of St. Louis, were arrested. Boster faces charges including possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and resisting or interfering with an arrest. Abraham was wanted by U.S. Marshals for a probation violation. He faces several charges including resisting arrest, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and seven motor vehicle violations.