News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Two Arrested After Resident Reports Men Inside Her Home

By Leave a Comment

Zachary Oxford

Two people have been arrested in Morgan County after a resident woke up to find them inside her home Monday.  The Morgan County Sheriff’s office was called to an address in Versailles around four o’clock in the morning when the resident told them two men were entering her vehicle and had also entered the home.  When Deputies arrived they found a vehicle that had apparently crashed into a retaining wall and become hung up when one of the wheels went over the three-foot wall.  The suspects, Zachary Oxford and Mason McCartney, allegedly then entered the garage trying to find a jack to get the car off the wall.  When they couldn’t find one, they looked in the trunk of the vehicle in the garage and still couldn’t find a jack.  At that point, deputies allege the two entered the home, took the keys to the resident’s vehicle, and backed it out of the garage where they were attempting to pull the stuck car free.  McCartney is charged with first-degree burglary.  Oxford is charged with first-degree burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!