Two Arrested After Resident Reports Men Inside Her Home

Two people have been arrested in Morgan County after a resident woke up to find them inside her home Monday. The Morgan County Sheriff’s office was called to an address in Versailles around four o’clock in the morning when the resident told them two men were entering her vehicle and had also entered the home. When Deputies arrived they found a vehicle that had apparently crashed into a retaining wall and become hung up when one of the wheels went over the three-foot wall. The suspects, Zachary Oxford and Mason McCartney, allegedly then entered the garage trying to find a jack to get the car off the wall. When they couldn’t find one, they looked in the trunk of the vehicle in the garage and still couldn’t find a jack. At that point, deputies allege the two entered the home, took the keys to the resident’s vehicle, and backed it out of the garage where they were attempting to pull the stuck car free. McCartney is charged with first-degree burglary. Oxford is charged with first-degree burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.