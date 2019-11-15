News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Two Arrested and Nearly 400 Grams of Meth Seized in Osage Beach Drug Raid

By Leave a Comment

A search  warrant served up Friday morning at an Osage Beach hotel in the 46-hundred block of the parkway comes to an end with two people arrested and the discovery of nearly 400 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Courthouse records indicate one of the occupants was trying to flush a package of needles down the toilet as officers kicked in the door and made entry into the room. Several baggies of methamphetamine, digital scales and other paraphernalia were also, allegedly, seized at the scene. Taken into custody were 42-year-old Brian Stogsdill and 34-year-old Shannon Chiarini. They were both formally charged, on Friday, with one class-A felony count of second-degree trafficking drugs over the statutory amount. Stogsdill also had several other outstanding warrants out of Miller County. Both, Stogsdill and Chiarini, were transported to the Camden County Jail.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions