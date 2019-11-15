Two Arrested and Nearly 400 Grams of Meth Seized in Osage Beach Drug Raid

A search warrant served up Friday morning at an Osage Beach hotel in the 46-hundred block of the parkway comes to an end with two people arrested and the discovery of nearly 400 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Courthouse records indicate one of the occupants was trying to flush a package of needles down the toilet as officers kicked in the door and made entry into the room. Several baggies of methamphetamine, digital scales and other paraphernalia were also, allegedly, seized at the scene. Taken into custody were 42-year-old Brian Stogsdill and 34-year-old Shannon Chiarini. They were both formally charged, on Friday, with one class-A felony count of second-degree trafficking drugs over the statutory amount. Stogsdill also had several other outstanding warrants out of Miller County. Both, Stogsdill and Chiarini, were transported to the Camden County Jail.