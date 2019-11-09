Two Arrested in Camden County Drug Bust

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group have announced another drug bust in Camden County. Along with assistance from the Highway Patrol, officers executed a search warrant in the area of Mahogany Lane Wednesday. During the search they seized suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. One of the suspects also had an outstanding warrant. 36-year old Dustin Burkhart of Camdenton is charged with possession of a controlled substance. 34-year old Christopher Jackson of Montreal was arrested on the warrant and later posted bond.