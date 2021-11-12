Two Arrested In Drug Raid Out Of Laclede County

Two people are in custody after methamphetamine, surveillance equipment and a stolen vehicle are uncovered at a residence in Laclede County.

The sheriff’s department says that the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant in the 19000 block of Independence.

Twenty-two grams of meth with a street value of $2,200 were seized from the scene.

Taken into custody were 40-year-old Daniel Jay Bledsoe and 34-year-old Mechelle Doeden. Bledsoe, identified as a convicted felon, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance while Doeden is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of the arrests, Doeden also had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

****Press Release:

Daniel Jay Bledsoe, 40, of Laclede County and Jessica Mechelle Doeden, 34, of Laclede County are in jail today after a search warrant was served yesterday afternoon at their home.

Members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 19000 block of Independence. Officer seized 22 grams of methamphetamine, surveillance equipment and a stolen vehicle. The street value of the methamphetamine is $2,200.

Bledsoe, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Doeden has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and at the time of her arrest had a warrant for a probation violation.