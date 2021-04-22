News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two Arrested In Phelps County Murder Case

By

Two people are being questioned in a homicide investigation out of Phelps County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man was found dead in a motel in St. James on Wednesday.

Following an investigation, deputies found 29-year-old Kimberly Riston and 20-year-old Josue Martinez walking along highway 63 in Maries county and they were taken into custody.

At this time no charges have been filed in the case and the pair was booked into the Phelps County Jail in Rolla on suspicion of murder.

This is an ongoing investigation and we’ll bring you more details when they’re available.

 

***Press Release***

HOMICIDE SUSPECTS APPREHENDED
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rolla Police Department, Central Communications, Phelps County Coroner, St. James Ambulance, are assisting the St. James Police Department with a homicide. A short time ago, a male subject was killed at the Economy Inn, St. James, Missouri. (Next of Kin has not been notified)
During the investigation, two suspects, Josue Martinez, age 20, and Kimberly Riston age 29 were identified and the information was disseminated to law enforcement and the public through the Everbridge notification system.
A short time later, an off-duty Phelps County Corrections Officer and her husband, a Sullivan Police Officer got the notification. While driving on Highway 63 they observed the suspects walking near Highway 63 and Highway 28, inside Maries County. They reported the incident and maintained a visual until Missouri State Highway Patrol Officers arrived. Both Martinez and Riston were taken into custody without incident.
Sheriff Michael Kirn would like to thank the St. James Police Department, Phelps County Coroner’s Office, Rolla Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, St. James Ambulance, Central Communications, and especially the citizens of Phelps County, Missouri for their assistance. Without the dedicated Law Enforcement Officers and citizens, these dangerous people would not have been apprehended so quickly.
The investigation is ongoing but information indicates that no one else was involved. Both suspects will be transported to the Phelps County Jail pending warrant application for Murder.
The charges for which Martinez and Riston have been arrested are merely an accusation and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charge must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

