Two Arrested In Phelps County Murder Case

Two people are being questioned in a homicide investigation out of Phelps County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man was found dead in a motel in St. James on Wednesday.

Following an investigation, deputies found 29-year-old Kimberly Riston and 20-year-old Josue Martinez walking along highway 63 in Maries county and they were taken into custody.

At this time no charges have been filed in the case and the pair was booked into the Phelps County Jail in Rolla on suspicion of murder.

This is an ongoing investigation and we’ll bring you more details when they’re available.

***Press Release***