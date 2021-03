Two people are facing drug charges following a major bust in Pulaski County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Cheryl Lynn Hardin and 39-year-old Jamel Van Hampton were taken into custody after a search by Deputies at their home off Hartford Road in Dixon.

Investigators say that search turned up 11 grams of black tar heroin, 7.5 grams of cocaine and 18 grams of marijuana.

2 Large scales and nearly $10,000 in cash were also found in their possession.