Two Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in Miller County

A traffic stop by the highway patrol lands two people in the Miller County Jail on several pending charges including felony trafficking of methamphetamine. The Highway Patrol says it happened shortly before 4:00 Thursday afternoon. 35-year-old Dustin Chasteen, of Jefferson City, and 31-year-old Crystal Umfleet, of Loose Creek, each face one count of trafficking, Chasteen also faces charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and traffic-related offenses. Umfleet also faces four misdemeanor charges including possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.