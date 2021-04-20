Two Bills In Jefferson City Aim To Protect People And Police Against Violent Protestors

Two bills some lawmakers say would protect people and police against violent protestors could pass in Missouri this month.

The two bills would expand penalties for protestors who block traffic or vandalize monuments or property.

One of the bills also stops some cities from decreasing their law enforcement budgets by more than 12-percent relative to proposed budgets in other departments, a move some see as a response to the ‘defund police’ movement in other parts of the U-S.

Both bills now wait for action in the state legislature.