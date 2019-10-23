Two-Boat Collision on the Glaize Arm Sends One to the Hospital

A two-boat collision at the 3-mile marker of the Glaize Arm, in Camden County, sends one person to the emergency room. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened shortly after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon. The downstream boat operated by 71-year-old Michael Bailey, from Leroy, Illinois, struck an upstream boat on the starboard side operated by 72-year-old Gerald Crawford, from Osage Beach. Suffering moderate injuries was a passenger in the boat operated by Bailey, 70-year-old Charles Hill from Warsaw…he was treated at Lake Regional. There were no safety devices being worn by anyone involved in the collision.