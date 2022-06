Divers were busy across the Lake Area this past weekend.

According to reports, there were two boats that sank and had to be raised.

That includes a 24-foot Crownline that had mechanical issues and had been towed to Coffman Marina, where it sank overnight while awaiting repairs.

The second boat was a 31-foot Powerboat the swamped after the lift it was sitting on went down into the water due to a leak.