Two Bodies Found In Pulaski County On Friday – Investigations Underway

An investigation is underway after a body was recovered in a Pulaski County River.

The Waynesville Rural Fire Department says they were called in to locate missing people who disappeared Friday on the Big Piney River.

One person was located safe with several bruises, but a second person was removed from the water and taken to a local funeral home.

The discovery follows another body that was found at the 11,000 block of Highway MM, north of Dixon, on the same day.

That fatality is also under investigation from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office.

No further details are being released at this time on either case.