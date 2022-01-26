Two California, Missouri, residents are dead following a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 50, west of Country Side Road, in Moniteau County.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after midnight this (Tuesday) morning when a pick-up ran off the roadway.

The driver overcorrected twice causing the pickup to roll ejecting both occupants.

It’s apparently unclear who was driving at the time.

Pronounced dead at the scene were 21-year-old Dakota Pace and 23-year-old Christopher Seeger…no seat belts were, reportedly, being worn at the time.