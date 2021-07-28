Two Camdenton Men Injured In Niangua Bridge Crash

Two Camdenton men have serious injuries after a two-car crash in Camden County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Kenneth Siddens was driving on Highway 5 south of the Niangua Bridge when he slowed down for traffic in his pickup truck.

But investigators say he was then rear-ended by 26-year-old Taylor Counts.

Siddens was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance, Counts was taken to University Hospital also by ambulance.

The ‘Patrol says neither of the men were wearing seat belts.