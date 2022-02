Two Camdenton residents are seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 54 at Sunny Slope Roadway in Camden County.

The highway patrol report says it happened around 1:40 Friday afternoon when 87-year-old Beverly Yagel attempted to make a left turn striking an approaching vehicle being driven by 72-year-old David Richeson.

Richeson was not wearing a seat belt and was life-flighted to University Hospital while Yagel was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional.