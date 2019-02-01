Three Charged After Two-Year Old Child Suffers Severe Injuries in Morgan County

UPDATE: Wyche has now been officially charged with three counts of abuse or neglect of a child. His last known whereabouts were in the Osage Beach area.

Two people are facing charges in an alleged case of serious child abuse in Morgan County. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s office, a young child was potentially exposed to abuse and neglect over several days, leading to injuries including skin peeling off the child’s eyelids; cuts, lacerations, and a rash on the eyelids, forehead, and face; bruising of the genitals, pelvis, and eyes; and third-degree burns to a hand. It’s believed the injuries occurred from an allergic reaction to food that was untreated, the child pulling a tv onto himself, and falling into a space heater. During all of the alleged incidents, the mother, Skylar Duhn, was at work while the child was with a man under court order not to be around children to a history of child abuse allegations. Duhn has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child with serious physical injuries and endangering the welfare of a child.

Also charged with hindering the investigation is Rebecca Coerver, the mother of Troy Wyche who was allegedly watching the child. Coerver is accused of not notifying authorities or medical personnel despite knowing about the injuries. So far, Wyche has not been charged in connection to this case.