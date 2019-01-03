Two Charged in Death of a Child in Eldon

Update:

Eldon Police were called to the scene of a home on South Walnut on the evening of December 20th. The initial report was that a 2-year old child was missing. While searching for the child, the father, Mark Mitchell, used a crawl space to go under the home, where he located the missing girl’s body. During questioning, Mark Mitchell told police that the night before, his foot had gone through the bathroom floor, creating a hole. Both parents admitted to using marijuana and taking shots of alcohol before going to bed. When they awoke, the child was missing. The young girl apparently fell through the hole at some point during the night.

Two people from Eldon have been charged in connection to the death of their two-year-old child. Although no information has been released (as of 11:40am), online court records indicate that Mark and Jamie Mitchell are both charged with one class-A felony of “Endangering The Welfare Of A Child – First Degree – Death Of A Child – No Sexual Contact.” The alleged incident, apparently, happened back on December 20th. Bond for both was set at $50,000.