Two Charges Dropped Against Suspect in Miller County Murder Case

One of two suspects accused of playing a role in a Miller County murder will now only face a misdemeanor charge of conspiring to abandon a corpse. William Lucas, whose been free after posting a $50-thousand bond, appeared in court with the public defender on Monday. During the hearing, charges of accessory to first-degree murder and armed criminal action were dropped while a bond condition requiring GPS monitoring was also terminated. Special conditions of the bond…no contact with the other two defendants in the case or an unnamed witness…were added during the hearing. Lucas was then bound over to the circuit court with a preliminary hearing set for July 9th.

Also charged in the case as an accessory is Daniel Cole, who remains free on bond as well. Cole is currently charged with accessory to first-degree murder and armed criminal in addition to the conspiracy to abandon a corpse. Cole had a preliminary hearing at the associate circuit court level continued until July 24th. The main defendant, Christopher English…also free on bond…is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. English has a preliminary hearing on those charges in associate court scheduled for June 26th.

