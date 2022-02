Two people are dead and at least 15 others injured after a party-goer opened fire.

Robert Hearnes, director of the Charleston Department of Public Safety, said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at a building that had been rented for a party in Charleston, Missouri.

He said party-goers began opening fire and that investigators are currently working to determine what instigated the violence. The condition of the others injured is not yet known.