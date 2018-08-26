Two Dead in Hwy. 54 Traffic Accident in Miller County

Two people are dead after an accident in the mead’s flats area on highway-54 in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened around 10:15 Saturday night when a car driven by 76-year-old Harold Rempfer, of Wheatland, was attempting to turn onto westbound-54 from Allen Road and pulled into the path of a pick-up truck by 26-year-old

Caleb Zimmerman of California, Missouri. Rempfer and his passenger, 73-year-old Julia Rempfer, also from Wheatland, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmerman was, apparently, uninjured. The two fatalities are numbers 46 and 47 on the year for the highway patrol’s troop-F.