Two Drownings In One Week At Lake Of The Ozarks

Two drowning deaths in two days on Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Water Division say they were called to Anderson Hollow Cove at the 18-mile-marker of the main channel Friday afternoon.

When they arrived, witnesses said 69-year-old Gary Medley of the St. Louis area had tried to get back to a dock, went underwater, and came back up before trying to grab the ladder.

But he went under again before being pulled out by witnesses who got him out of the water and started CPR.

But Medley died at the scene.

On Thursday, the ‘Patrol says 64-year-old Christopher McClain of Lincolnshire, Illinois did a back flip off a high dive in Downing Branch Cove, but he didn’t come back to the surface until his body was found nearby.