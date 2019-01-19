Two Eldon Residents Face Drug Charges After Arrest by Highway Patrol

Two Eldon residents face charges after a stop and arrest by the Highway Patrol. 29-year old Derek Purdy and 25-year old Abigail Toebben were arrested around 1am Saturday morning. Toebben had a misdemeanor warrant from Cole County for failure to appear and now faces pending charges for tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Purdy is facing possible charges for DWI-Drugs, no seatbelt, no insurance, and failure to display valid plates. Both were taken to the Miller County Jail.