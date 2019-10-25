Two Face Drug Charges in Morgan County

Two people are facing drug-related charges following arrests by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Dale Hutchison of Stover is charged with possession of a controlled substance other than 35 grams of marijuana. He also faces three charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. Also facing charges is Michelle Lea Wood of Versailles. Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee has filed one count against her for possession of a controlled substance other than 35 grams of marijuana.