Two Flown to Hospital After Car/Motorcycle Collision

A two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle sends two people to the emergency room with serious injuries. The Highway Patrol report indicates that it happened Monday afternoon on Highway-5 north of Concrete Drive in Camden County. A car driven by a 21-year-old from Mundelein, Illinois, turned into the path of a motorcycle operated by 55-year-old Larry Melville of Camdenton. Melville and his passenger, 56-year-old Tina Melville, suffered serious injuries and were both flown to University Hospital.