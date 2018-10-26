Two Hurt, Charged After Wreck in Camden County

Two lake area residents are in serious condition after a crash on Chelsie Road in Camden County. The wreck happened at Woodhaven Circle a little after 11:30 Thursday night. 23-year old Jimmy Grimes of Sunrise Beach was driving a Dodge Dakota when it went off the roadway. He overcorrected sending the vehicle across the road and off the other side before hitting an embankment and overturning. The cab separated from the frame and ejected Grimes. A passenger in the truck, 21-year old David Hansen of Gravois Mills, was also injured. Both were taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt. Both men are also facing charges after the wreck. Grimes is charged with felony DWI with serious physical injury, failure to drive on the right side, and no seatbelt. Hansen is charged with possession of over 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful use of paraphernalia, no seat belt, and no insurance.