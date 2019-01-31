Two Hurt in Fiery Crash in Moniteau County

Two people were seriously hurt when the car they were in ran off of Highway 179 in Moniteau County and caught fire. The highway patrol says that it happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning north of Splice Creek Road. 30-year-old David Hashagen, of Sturgeon, failed to negotiate a curve. The car ran off the left side of the road. Hashagen overcorrected sending the car back across and off the right side before he overcorrected again sending the car back off the left side before striking a tree, coming to rest in a ditch and catching on fire. Both Hashagen and his passenger, 20-year-old Melissa Hall of Columbia, were taken to University Hospital.