Two Hurt in Head-On Collision in Miller County

A head-on collision in Miller County sent two people to the hospital, including one with serious injuries. The wreck happened on 42 east of Bear Creek at 11:30 Tuesday night. The Highway Patrol says 26-year old Zachary Crowder went left-of-center and collided with 35-year old Allen Howard. Both drivers are from Brumley. Crowder was seriously injured while Howard’s injuries were described as moderate. Both were taken to Lake Regional for treatment.