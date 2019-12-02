Two Hurt in Moniteau Wreck; Passenger Ejected from Vehicle

A Moniteau County traffic accident in Fortuna sends two people to the E-R, one with serious injuries. The Highway Patrol says it happened Friday morning when a passenger was hanging out the driver’s side door of the VW Beetle which travelled off the roadway, causing the passenger to fall out and strike a utility pole. The car, driven by 40-year-old Crystal Branch, continued on before striking a house. Branch suffered minor injuries and was treated at Capital Region Hospital, while the passenger who fell out of the car, 32-year-old Darrell King, was seriously hurt and taken to University Hospital.