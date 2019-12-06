Two Hurt, One Seriously, in Moniteau County Wreck

Two people are injured, one seriously, in a head-on collision in Moniteau County. The Highway Patrol says the accident happened on 179 north of Route P shortly before 6:30 Thursday evening. A vehicle driven by 55-year old Douglas Wendt of Prairie Home crossed the center of the road then moved back into its lane. At the same time, the second vehicle driven by 28-year old Regan Muri of Jamestown moved left into Wendt’s path. Muri was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Wendt was buckled up. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with injuries described as moderate.