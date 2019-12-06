News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Two Hurt, One Seriously, in Moniteau County Wreck

By Leave a Comment

Two people are injured, one seriously, in a head-on collision in Moniteau County. The Highway Patrol says the accident happened on 179 north of Route P shortly before 6:30 Thursday evening. A vehicle driven by 55-year old Douglas Wendt of Prairie Home crossed the center of the road then moved back into its lane. At the same time, the second vehicle driven by 28-year old Regan Muri of Jamestown moved left into Wendt’s path. Muri was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Wendt was buckled up. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with injuries described as moderate.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions