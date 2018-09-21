Two Hurt When Car Rolls Into Creek

Two people are hurt, one seriously, after their vehicle was sent careening into a creek. The accident happened early Thursday morning – around 2:00 a.m. – on McCasland Road just west of Route J. The car went across the center line, hitting a guardrail of a bridge and rolling into the creek. 22-year old Johnathon Roach of Versailles was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, 21-year old Kody Frehse of Camdenton, was taken to Lake Regional with moderate injuries.