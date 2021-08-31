News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two Iberia Men Killed In Weekend Crash

By

Two Iberia men are dead and two pickup trucks are totaled after a weekend crash in Miller County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Zachary Patro and 41-year-old Thomas Spencer were driving toward each other on Highway 42, halfway between Brumley and Iberia, Sunday.

But investigators say Spencer’s truck went off the road before he overcorrected and came back on, hitting Patro’s track head on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

57-year-old Jeffrey Patro was a passenger in the truck his son was driving, and he was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

