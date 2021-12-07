Two people are in custody in Camden County after being arrested on several felony drug charges over the weekend. Courthouse records indicate that 39-year-old Stephanie Wiebold, of Jefferson City, and 40-year-old Nicholas Lee Scott, of Osage Beach, were arrested on Saturday…both with a history of drug charges and other open drug cases…after a search warrant was executed at 4868 Canyon Drive in Osage Beach. Wiebold and Scott are charged with two counts, each, of second-degree trafficking and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Seized at the scene were suspected: meth, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, fentanyl and paraphernalia. Wiebold and Scott were being held in the Camden County Jail pending their first court appearances which were set for today (Monday, 12/06/2021).

