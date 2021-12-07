News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Crime Local News

Two in Custody Facing Felony Drug Charges After Authorities Execute Search Warrant in Osage Beach

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 6, 2021

Two people are in custody in Camden County after being arrested on several felony drug charges over the weekend. Courthouse records indicate that 39-year-old Stephanie Wiebold, of Jefferson City, and 40-year-old Nicholas Lee Scott, of Osage Beach, were arrested on Saturday…both with a history of drug charges and other open drug cases…after a search warrant was executed at 4868 Canyon Drive in Osage Beach. Wiebold and Scott are charged with two counts, each, of second-degree trafficking and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Seized at the scene were suspected: meth, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, fentanyl and paraphernalia. Wiebold and Scott were being held in the Camden County Jail pending their first court appearances which were set for today (Monday, 12/06/2021).

 

