Two Injured In Camden County Crash

ByReporter John Rogger

May 13, 2022 , ,

Two people are hurt following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday in Camden County

According to the Highway Patrol, it happened in the afternoon just off Spencer Creek Road near Highway 5.

Investigators say 82-year-old Ernestine McCrae of Camdenton attempted to turn left from Highway 5, then failed to yield to a car driven by 43-year-old Sean Godwin of Jefferson City.

McCrae was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by helicopter while Godwin was taken to Lake Regional for treatment of their injuries.

