Two Injured When SUV Sideswipes a Motorcycle

Two people are sent to the emergency room after an SUV sideswipes a motorcycle on eastbound Hwy-54, north of Runabout Road, in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened around 5:45 Saturday afternoon when the SUV driven by 33-year-old Dominique Jones-Alstork, of Kansas City, crossed over two lanes of traffic into the path of the motorcycle. 27-year-old Chad Lucero, of Rocky Mount, was riding the motorcycle and suffered moderate injuries. A passenger in the SUV, 21-year-old Shan’Tierra Buckels of Kansas City, suffered minor injuries. Both were treated at Lake Regional. The driver of the SUV, reportedly, was uninsured.