Two Injury Accidents Reported Friday, Including Four Vehicle Wreck on W

Two accidents on Friday resulted in injuries.

At 5am in Morgan County, a 28-year old Syracuse man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with moderate injuries after his vehicle hit a tree on Morrison Road.

Just before 4:30 p.m.Friday afternoon a four-vehicle wreck in Miller County resulted in moderate injuries to two people. That accident happened on Highway W about 300 feet before Homeplace Road. A truck lost its load, causing a chain reaction as three other vehicles tried to avoid the cargo and other cars. One car flipped over in a driveway and two others collided. 56-year old Kenneth Rossman of Rocky Mount and 59-year old Lindie Sanders of Eldon were both taken to Lake Regional.