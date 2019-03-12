Two Lake Area Residents Arrested by Highway Patrol

A young man from Eldon faces several possible charges following an arrest early Tuesday morning. 20-year old Cameron Skokowski was taken to the Miller County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold at about a quarter past one a.m. According to the Highway Patrol report, pending charges include being a minor visibly intoxicated, consumption of alcoholic beverages while driving, driving without insurance, and two other traffic violations.

A Linn Creek woman is accused of having methamphetamine according to an arrest report from the Highway Patrol. 54-year old Lisa Jenkins was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Camden County jail on pending charges of possession of meth, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance in a county jail, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without insurance.