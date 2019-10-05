News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two Lake Area Residents Injured in Crashes Early Saturday Morning

By Leave a Comment

A Versailles man makes an unscheduled visit to a Kansas City area hospital following an accident in Johnson County. 35-year old Joshua Dunnaway was on US -50 early Saturday morning when his vehicle went into the median, off the road, hit a tree, and overturned. He and a passenger were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Another wreck early Saturday injured a Camdenton woman. 90-year old Nadine Newman was hurt when the vehicle she was in went off of Highway 54 westbound west of Route Y and hit a guardrail. Her injuries were also described as moderate. She was taken to Lake Regional.

